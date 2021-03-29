The European Club Association, in favor of the Women’s Club World Cup project

Mar 29, 2021 at 5:03 PM CEST

SPORT.es

The European Club Association (ECA) has been enthusiastic about the idea of ​​seeing “soon & rdquor; the birth of a Women’s Club World Cup, with the winners of the Champions League, the Copa Libertadores, etc.

The CEO, Charlie marshall, has acknowledged that “I know that FIFA is very interested in that.” At the same time, Claire bloomfield, head of women’s football at the ECA, spoke about the project of a new European club competition following the model of the Europa League.