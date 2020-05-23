End of the controversy: the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) have issued a document set that defines the measures to guarantee the health security of air travelers and aviation personnel in the coronavirus health crisis.

The guidelines place paramount importance on health safety at every stage of the end-to-end passenger journey. Recognizing that airports, airlines, and aircraft are different, a pragmatic approach to implementation is required, highlighting and providing guidance on how individual locations and situations can be better redesigned to meet new security standards for health.

Some general principles should be applied at all times: physical distancing as long as may be possible, medical face mask to protect other passengers and scrupulous hygiene and frequent hands. Passengers and the general population can be assured, says EASA, that the filtered air on planes it’s safer and cleaner than the one we breathe on the outside.

In other words, he agrees with the airlines and only imposes these measures, not to mention leaving spaces between occupied seats.

The European Commission commissioned EASA and ECDC to develop the guidelines, as part of a broader package of measures to drive the safe restoration of transport services and connectivity after the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Passenger and crew safety has always been paramount in aviation,” said the European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Valean. “Passengers must have the confidence that flying back to heaven in a closed space with other people represents the least possible risk to their health. We rely on our EASA and ECDC specialists to define a set of concrete measures for the safe resumption of air travel within the EU. The protocol released today will assure passengers that it is safe for them to fly and help the industry recover from the effects of this pandemic. “

.