The European automotive sector has signed a Code of Conduct for the revival of the industry after being paralyzed by the coronavirus crisis, which has affected production centers of most manufacturers. The signatory entities are the European Association of Automobile Builders and the European Association of Automotive Suppliers.

The code addresses the health and safety of workers, as well as the need to share information and bet on optimal coordination for the restart. ACEA and CLEPA recall that 13.8 million people across the continent work directly or indirectly for the automotive sector.

The entities emphasize the need to provide employees with a safe workplace that complies with the recommendations and regulations of the different administrations.

“All partners in the value chain have a shared responsibility for managing the relaunch of the industry. The Code of Conduct provides manufacturers and suppliers with essential guidance on the approach needed to overcome this crisis,” said the CEO of the builders, Eric-Mark Huitema.

“While the safety and well-being of citizens remains the first priority, a well-coordinated and timely restart of the sector is of utmost importance to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on society,” stressed the secretary general. from suppliers, Sigrid de Vries.

This news follows the announcement by the Spanish Anfac that all the vehicle factories in the country will be operational in May, although at a lower production rate than that which existed before the coronavirus crisis. Since this week they can open their doors, although not all have.

Car sales fell 69% in Spain in March after the declaration of the state of alarm, which occurred in the middle of the month. Forecasts indicate that the April debacle will rise to 90%. The automotive sector represents approximately 10% of the national GDP and has already requested a crash plan from the Government.

