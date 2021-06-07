The European Ángel Moreno vs. Juan Hinostroza, in September in Madrid

Finally the European flyweight championship between Angel Moreno (21-4-2, 6 KO) and Juan Hinostroza (10-9-1, 5 KO), will be held in the month of September in Madrid.

It seems likely that the new champion of the European Union Jairo Noriega Be the contender for the crown and face the winner of the fight.

It should be remembered that the last three Europeans on the fly with a Spanish presence have been played by Moreno, on two occasions, and Hinostroza, once, with individual defeats on points.

This vacant title will be disputed for the second time in history by two Spaniards after the fight between Ivan well Y Lahcene Zemmouri 2005.

In the same September gala there will be Sergio «Maravilla» Martínez (53-3-2, 30 KO), who will play his third comeback fight that began in August 2020, to seek a global opportunity.