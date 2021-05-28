The Euromillions leaves a new millionaire in Spain and the jackpot rises to 88 million

The draw for the Euromillions celebrated this Friday has left a new millionaire in Spain, correcting the El Millón code, and which has been validated in the town of Roquetas de Mar (Almeria)

On the other hand, in the second category (5 hits + 1 star) there have been a total of four winners across Europe, who have each won a prize 198,582.26 euros.

One of the winning tickets in this category has been sold in Spain, specifically, in the Toledo town of Illescas, in the administration located in the Plaza Mayor of the municipality.

As there are no winning first category tickets (5 hits + 2 stars), the jackpot is increased generated for the drawing on Tuesday, June 1.

In this way, a single winner could win 88 million euros, has informed Loterías y Apuestas del Estado in a statement.

The collection The draw held this Friday has amounted to a total of 60,868,126 euros.