The Euromillions leaves a new millionaire in Spain and the jackpot rises to 69 million

The draw for Euromillions celebrated this Friday has left a new millionaire in Spain, correcting the El Millón code, which has been validated in an administration of Loterías de Seville.

Likewise, the Euromillions has left in the second category (5 correct answers + 1 star) a total of five correct answers, two of which they have validated their tickets in Spain, and who have won a prize of 154,073.85 euros.

Specifically, as reported by State Lotteries and Betting, said winning tickets have been validated in the administration No. 4 of Oviedo and in number 1 of Tudela de Duero (Valladolid).

In this Friday’s draw there were no first-rate winners, so the boat generated for the next draw increases. In this way, a single winner in the highest category could win 69 million of euros.

The collection In this Friday’s draw it has amounted to a total of 59,032,124.80 euros.