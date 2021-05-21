The Euromillions leaves a new millionaire in Spain and the jackpot rises to 65 million

The draw for the Euromillions celebrated this Friday has left a new millionaire in Spain, successful in the El Millón code, which has been validated in the Malaga town of New Andalusia.

In the second category (5 hits + 1 star) there have been a total of 5 winners throughout Europe, one of whom has sealed his ticket in Spain, and who has won 149,387.95 euros.

Specifically, said ticket has been validated in the Lottery Administration No. 5 of Vilagarcía de Arousa (Pontevedra), located in the Arousa Shopping Center, has reported State Lotteries and Betting.

Likewise, in this Friday’s draw there were no first-rate winners (5 hits + 2 stars), so the generated pot for the draw next Tuesday increases. In this way, a single winner in the highest category could win 65 million of euros.

The collection In this Friday’s draw it has amounted to a total of 57,236,764.20 euros.