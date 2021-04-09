The Euromillions leaves a new millionaire in Spain and the jackpot rises to 42 million

The draw for Euromillions a new millionaire in Spain has left this Friday, correcting the El Millón code, which has been validated in an administration of Loterías de Saint Sebastian of the kings (Madrid).

In the second category (5 hits + 1 star) there are a total of three successful tickets in Europe, which have won a prize of 247,364.34 euros each.

On the other hand, in the third category (5 hits) there have been up to 13 winners, one of them in Spain, has reported Loterías y Apuestas del Estado in a note.

Likewise, this Friday’s draw has not left top-category winners (5 hits + 2 stars), so the boat generated for next Tuesday’s draw increases and a single winner could win 42 million of euros.

Finally, the collection The draw held this Friday has amounted to 56,865,364.60 euros.