The Euromillions leaves a new millionaire in Spain and the jackpot rises to 41 million

The draw for Euromillions celebrated this Friday has left a new millionaire in Spain, correcting the El Millón code, which has been validated in the Basque town of Ermua (Biscay).

As reported by State Lotteries and Betting, in this Friday’s draw there have been no top-notch winners (5 hits + 2 stars), but there were four second-rate successful tickets, one of them validated in Spain.

Specifically, this second-rate winner, winner of 172,797.86 euros, has validated his ticket in the town of Albuñol, in Granada.

As there are no first-rate winners, increase the jackpot which will be put into play the next draw, on Tuesday, May 18, in which a single winner of the highest category could win 41 million of euros.

Finally, the collection The draw carried out this Friday has amounted to a total of 52,964,861.40 euros.