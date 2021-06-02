The Euromillions leaves a new millionaire in Spain and the jackpot rises to 130 million

The Euromillions draw held this Tuesday has left a new millionaire in Spain, successful in the El Millón code, and that It has been validated in the town of Archena (Murcia).

On the other hand, in the second category (5 hits + 1 star) there have been a total of four winners throughout Europe, who have won a prize each of 157,524.15 euros.

None of the winning tickets in this category has been sold in Spain, but they have been registered two third-rate winners (5 hits + 0 stars), which take 10,518.85 euros each.

As there are no winning first category tickets (5 hits + 2 stars), the jackpot generated for the draw on Friday June 4 is increased.

In this way, a single winner could win 130 million euros, has informed Loterías y Apuestas del Estado in a statement.