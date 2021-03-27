The Euromillions leaves a new millionaire in Spain and the jackpot rises to 125 million

The draw for the Euromillions celebrated this Friday has left a new millionaire in Spain, successful in the El Millón code, which has been validated in a receiving office in the Barcelona town of Sant Cebriá de Vallalta.

Likewise, the draw has left more winners in Spain, specifically, in the third category (5 hits), has reported State Lotteries and Betting. Specific, four successful from this category they have taken 11,281.70 euros each.

This time there were no first-rate winners (5 hits + 2 stars), so the generated pot for the draw on Tuesday 30 it accumulates and a single winner could win 125 million of euros.

The collection This Friday’s draw has amounted to a total of 77,677,248 euros.

The EuroMillions draw is held every Tuesday and Friday. Each ticket costs 2.5 euros in Spain and 5 numbers between 1 and 50 must be marked, in addition to two stars between numbers 1 and 11. The jackpot is taken by the winner of all the numbers, although there are another 12 categories that also receive an award.