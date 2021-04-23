The Euromillions leaves a new millionaire in Spain and the jackpot amounts to 26 million

The draw for the Euromillions this Friday has left a new millionaire in Spain, winner of the El Millón code, which has been validated in a receiving office of Orihuela (Alicante).

Also, in the second category (5 hits + 1 star) there have been a total of 5 successful in Europe, one of which is in Spain, has reported State Lotteries and Betting.

In this case, the winner of 136,455.95 euros has validated your ticket in a receiving office of Ademuz (Valencia).

In the absence of top-notch winners, the generated pot for the draw next Tuesday, April 27, it is increasing.

In this way, a single winner in the first category could win 26 million of euros.

The collection The draw held this Friday has amounted to a total of 52,281,974.80 euros.