The Euroleague Board, telematically assembled this Thursday, continues to work “in alternative scenarios” that allow “resume and complete” the seasons in the maximum competition and in the Eurocup, although “provided there are adequate health and safety measures” for all participants.

Through a statement, the executive reports that a new meeting has taken place to “Share updates” on the impact caused by the spread of the global pandemic of COVID-19. In this sense, it informs that it will continue to negotiate in a unified way with the Players and Coaches Associations, as well as that it works on “collective plans” in the medium and long term to minimize the negative economic impact and promote the recovery of the clubs.

The Euroleague also ensures that it will continue to focus its efforts on the #EUROLEAGUEUNITED campaign with the idea of ​​staying as close as possible to the basketball community, both when it comes to clubs and fans. Likewise, it is called upon to continue with this type of periodic remote meetings between the Euroleague executives and the different departments to share information and share strategic efforts.