The Euroleague offers to enjoy the Final Four in virtual reality

05/23/2021 at 5:58 PM CEST

Sport.es

Fans will be able to experience the Euroleague Final Four closer than ever with the innovative launch of a unique virtual reality experience in order to the end of the season this month in Cologne.

The Final Four VR Pass will offer unprecedented up-close access to on-court action, bringing home the emotions of the live event like never before.

A digital control room will allow fans to select their own viewing experience by choosing from 12 live streams, including four 180 degree cameras on the backboards and in the court seating area. Users have the freedom to switch between cameras in real time to decide which ones look and how they look at them.

Available on Android or IOs

The pass can be purchased as a virtual ticket at a base price of 15 euros. Then it can be redeemed a code in the EuroLeagueTV virtual reality app, available on Android, iOS and Oculus, which provides full access to virtual reality to all four Final Four matches.

Due to the inability of fans to attend the Final Four this season due to health and safety protocols surrounding the global pandemic, the Final Four VR Pass is an opportunity to witness the event in a whole new way.

Passes will be limited to the number of tickets, 14,210, that would have been sold for the Lanxess Arena under normal circumstances. The VR Pass will be offered to fans who have purchased tickets to the canceled 2020 Final Four and current EuroLeague TV subscribers with a 50% discount.

The Final Four VR Pass is a collaboration between Euroleague Basketball and Yerba Buena VR Inc. (YBVR), a leading developer of end-to-end virtual reality video streaming solutions and services