The Euroleague He has made important decisions at the meeting held this afternoon. It is already known that, in case the competition can be finished, it would be done between July 4 and 26, after having established a two-week quarantine between May 29 and June 11, then establishing 20 days of preparation that in the case of the Spanish teams could overlap with the final phase of the Endesa League. The ability to establish the viability of this calendar is May 14, so how it will evolve in the next two weeks will be key. In the case of the Eurocup, the dates would be from July 4 to 17.

ECA Shareholders Executive Board approves ELPA settlement agreement, draft dates for potential season resumption Read more here ⬇️ # GameON I #EUROLEAGUEUNITED – Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (-) (@EuroLeague) April 23, 2020

