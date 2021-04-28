The Euroleague Final Four in Germany will not have an audience either

04/28/2021 at 1:35 PM CEST

The Euroleague has confirmed this Wednesday through a statement that The Final Four to be played in Germany next May will be played without fans in the stands.

“The Euroleague regrets to have to announce that due to the current situation of the global pandemic in accordance with the recommendations of the German national and local authorities, it has been decided to organize the Final Four in 2021 without fans& rdquor ;, said the league in the writing.

The matches, therefore, will be restricted to the players, coaching staff and some selected journalists, all subject to “Strict protocols and regulations & rdquor;.

The matches will be played in the Laxess Arena in Cologne, Germany, May 28-30, 2021.

Barça have an important game this Wednesday in Saint Petersburg against Zenit in the third match of the tie after falling in the first and getting remade in the second at the Palau Blaugrana.