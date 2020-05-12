After several weeks in which all European basketball fans have been able to vote, it is already known who the ten members of the Team of the Decade in the Euroleague. Between 2010 and 2020 unforgettable moments were experienced in the maximum European continental competition and fans have had to be demanding when choosing the best. This is how the selected team was:

Bases: Vasilis Spanouilis, Dimitris Diamantidis and Luka Doncic

Exteriors: Milos Teodosic, Juan Carlos Navarro, Sergi Llul, Nando de Colo and Bogdan Bogdanovic

Interiors: Kyle Hines and Georgios Printezis

