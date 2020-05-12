The Euroleague completed its Team of the Decade 2010-2020 on Tuesday with the choice of the Greek Vassilis Spanoulis, a classic of the competition. The 37-year-old Olympiacos base, with three continental titles in his record (2009, 2012, 2013), closes a luxurious 10-star squad of the basket configured with the vote of fans, players, coaches and media, distributed to 25 % influence on the final result. Milos Teodosic, Dimitris Diamantidis, Juan Carlos Navarro, Sergio Llull, Luka Doncic, Nando de Colo, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Georgios Printezis, Kyle Hines and Spanoulis himself have won in an election that had a list of 50 names.

Three Greek players, two Spaniards, two Serbs, a Slovenian, a Frenchman and an American for a clear preferred prototype: a 1.96m guard-base as an average profile. Hines, with seven years of experience in the CSKA, is, with his 1.98m, the only center and the only American of a Team of the Decade that is an ode to small ball, short basketball. Hines is endorsed by 10 years of dominance in painting – first in offensive rebounds (516), second in blocks (211) and third in total rebounds (1,160) -, but his solitude in the position of five in the continental team confirms the Modern basketball’s inclination towards the outdoor game.

“Modern basketball demands a lot from the tall ones”, reflected Walter Tavares with EL PAÍS at the beginning of this season from his 2.21m. “Almost all the centers that play against me are almost forwards or even bases, they all open and throw three to make it more difficult for me, to hesitate between defending the block or going back, or a pick and pop to answer the shooting ”, developed the Cape Verdean giant from Real Madrid. “In basketball today, the short ones have a better time because they have the speed and agitation to be on all sides. Seniors must always be well positioned because if they do not mess with you. If you’re not attentive, you’re late for everything, ”added Tavares. Neither his powerful influence on Laso’s Madrid since his return from the US in 2017, nor the powerful journey of centers like Paulius Jankunas, Felipe Reyes, Ioannis Bourousis (on the historical podium of rebounders of the tournament), Ante Tomic, Jan Vesely, Nenad Krstic, Bryant Dunston or Victor Khryapa have found a place in the squad of the decade.

The trend of the first decade of the competition (2001-2010) is consolidated, which chose Dejan Bodiroga, Dimitris Diamantidis, JR Holden, Šarunas Jasikevičius, Trajan Langdon, Juan Carlos Navarro, Theo Papaloukas, Anthony Parker, Ramunas Šiškauskas and Nikola Vujčić as a template of chosen. A list with greater scope than the current one, but also with Vujčić as the only five born. Two years ago, a study by the Sports Analysis Center of Harvard University on the anatomy of NBA players concluded that the average weight decreased by about one and a half kilograms between 2013 and 2017. The biotype of gracefulness and dynamism and The preference of fans for gamers, even with different degrees of frame and power, is strengthened.

A perfect x-ray of it is Juan Carlos Navarro, the only one with Diamantidis who repeats presence in the Team of the Decade. La Bomba was already a superstar when the second decade of the tournament began and he started it big, raising Barça’s second Euroleague and starring in one of his best courses in the Euroleague. Navarro played three more Final Four in the decade, those of 2012, 2013 and 2014. He was chosen in the first quintet of the Euroleague in 2009-10 and 2010-11, and in the second team of the tournament in 2011-12 and 2012 -13. Until Spanoulis beat him in January this year, Navarro was the highest scorer in the history of the competition with 4,152 points. Sergio Llull, two-time champion of the Euroleague (205 and 2018) and mvp of the 2016-17 academic year in which he dominated the tournament to the blow of implausible and decisive baskets, and Luka Doncic, absolute icon of the 2018 edition, that of the Tenth of Madrid, in which he collected all the awards before heading to the NBA, complete the contribution of the Spanish League to the Team of the Decade 2010-2020. The next one begins with uncertainty.

