The Euroleague come back next season after cancellation of this issue due to coronavirus. The highest European competition at the level of basketball clubs announced the full schedule of his regular season for the 2020-21 season, which will start on October 1 and will maintain the seven double days, which imply a maximum wear for the participating teams.

After being forced to cancel this season due to the coronavirus, the Euroleague has already set the date and time for the 306 regular league games that the same 18 clubs will have to face during the next academic year. The action will start on October 1 with duels like him Barcelona-CSKA, Baskonia-Real Madrid o Valencia Basket-Villerbaune, while day 34 and last of the regular phase will end on Friday, April 9.

The competition maintains the seven double days, which will be 3-4 (October 13-16), 9-10 (November 17-20), 14-15 (December 15-18), 19-20 (January 12-15) , 22-23 (January 26-29), 27-28 (March 2-5) and 32-33 (March 30-April 2). In addition, days 16 and 17 will also be played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for Avoid scheduling parties on Christmas and New Years Eve.

October, January and March are the busiest months in the regular season with six days each, while February, which has one week off due to cup competitions, is the least active month with only three days scheduled. The top eight at the end of the regular phase will qualify for the quarterfinals.