The European basketball team will meet on Wednesday, March 25 in the morning to determine what to do with the Euroleague and Eurocup. Both competitions are suspended until April 11, and it does not seem ruled out that the decision emanating from this meeting is to further postpone the date on which basketball will resume. The authorities have already expressed on several occasions their desire to fully play all that remains and not make any modification in the competitive format, something that seems increasingly difficult.

Tomorrow morning there will be a EuroLeague Basketball board to discuss the future of EuroLeague & EuroCup.

The competitions have been suspended at least till April 11 due to coronavirus pandemic.

EuroLeague’s hope is to resume the seasons while some teams may push to end it now

– Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) March 24, 2020

.