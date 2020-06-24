The Euroleague has announced the competition schedule for the 2020/21 season, which will continue to be threatened by coronavirus and we will have to check if it can be fulfilled There will be 18 participating teams, which will be measured in a league of 34 days that will start on October 1, 2020. There will be a notable accumulation of matches in the last months of the year, with several double days per week, and will enter 2021 with the half of the competition played. The regular season will end on April 9 and the dates for the Final Four are still unknown.

