The Eurogroup has reached an agreement this Friday on the implementation of aid to countries to deal with the coronavirus crisis. Finally, the countries that request it will have access to a loan of the open line of credit in the European Stability Mechanism (ESM). They will not be transfers, as Spain requested, although nor will extraordinary macroeconomic measures be required to access those credits, as happened in previous bailouts.

Eurozone finance and economy ministers have agreed that this rescue fund will be available June 1, with the prior approval of the Governing Council of the MEDE and some national parliaments.

Although they will not be transfers, as Spain requested, the Minister for Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, has announced on a social network after the meeting that «the Eurogroup agrees the terms for the launch on June 1 of the precautionary instrument for the MEDE pandemic. It is one more step in the right direction for the euro area. We will continue to work in the coming weeks to strengthen the European response to COVID-19. “

Calviño has said on several occasions that Spain does not consider now asking for this help since it does not have problems to finance itself in the markets.

The States that request it may receive a loan from the ESM for up to 2% of their gross domestic product (GDP) to cover direct or indirect health, cure and prevention costs, linked to the coronavirus crisis and with the only condition that the money goes to those ends.

This means that macroeconomic conditions will not be imposed on countries that were demanded with the bailouts during the past financial crisis, such as the application of austerity policies or structural reforms.

The vigilance to which beneficiary countries have to undergo after receiving a loan from the ESM is also relaxed, so that it will only be linked to testing the use of funds for the admitted expenses.

Ten years

The agreement provides that the line is available until December 13, 2022 with the possibility of expanding it and that the credits have a maturity of ten years.

With this relaxation of the requirements, we try to free this tool for the pandemic of the stigma that the bailouts carry as a result of the crisis and to eliminate obstacles so that the countries that may need it request it, especially Italy, where the ESM generates a great political controversy.

This loan line is part of a broader package of measures approved by the European Union (EU) in April to give liquidity to countries in the face of the immediate needs of the pandemic, which also includes an anti-unemployment fund with up to 100,000 million in loans and a program of the European Investment Bank (EIB) that will mobilize up to 200,000 million in financing for companies.