The Eurocup moves away from Bilbao and approaches Seville

Every day that passes Eurocup moves away from Bilbao… and approaches Seville. The capital of Biscay did not pass the first court of the UEFA to host the next Euro and has until April 19 to comply with the health requirements demanded by the highest continental body, according to the newspaper Marca.

In addition, the demonstration that passed through the streets of Bilbao last Saturday afternoon, encouraged by the Abertzale left and the Podemitas, against the dispute of the Eurocup in San Mamés does not help UEFA to see favorably that the capital of Biscay host matches of the next Euro.

The plenary session of Bilbao City Council had given his political support to the presence of the European Championship in the city, but the reality after the refusal of UEFA last Friday, is that the Euro is there every day further from San Mamés … and closer to La Cartuja, which is winning integers as an alternative to host the next European Championship.

Be that as it may, the change of venue will be a decision that corresponds solely and exclusively to UEFA. The normal thing is that the highest body of European football respects that headquarters for the city designated by the Spanish Football Federation, but that last word is from UEFA and nobody else.

Seville … or Madrid

Would not be Bilbao the first city that falls as the venue for the next Eurocup, since other candidates who wanted to be the headquarters, such as Stockholm or Sofia, were discarded, but that was more than two years ago. It is difficult to know, therefore, if the candidacy of both cities could recover, something that seems more than unlikely.

The RFEF, for its part, does want to continue to have a seat on the longest Eurocup poster in history. In the event that UEFA definitively rejects Bilbao as it does not see full guarantees, two cities have offered themselves as an alternative to host the next European Championship: Seville and Madrid.

And in the race to occupy the square of Bilbao, the one that is in the lead is Seville. The Federation and the Junta de Andalucía, apart from the Cup final and the last Super Cup held in La Cartuja, they also signed last December a collaboration agreement by which the sabsolute male and female elections and the U21 they will play two annual matches in different Andalusian stadiums.

Without going any further, National teams of Spain and Portugal They plan to play a friendly on June 4 at La Cartuja in preparation for the Eurocup.

For its part, Madrid has requested to host it, but the agreement signed between the Junta de Andalucía and the RFEF gives Seville an advantage. Yes indeed, the final decision will be in the hands of UEFA. The ball is in your roof.