The Eurocup is over for Luuk De Jong

The forward of the Dutch national team Luuk de Jong he was injured in training yesterday and was forced to leave the training camp of the Dutch national team. The Sevilla forward injured his knee. As a result, the 38-time international will no longer be able to play for the orange team for the remainder of the Euro.

With the loss of Luuk de Jong, the selection of Frank de Boer it still consists of 24 players. UEFA regulations do not provide scope for calling a replacement at this stage of the final round.