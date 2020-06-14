At the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest, César Sampson dazzled the whole of Europe with « Nobody But YouHis performance earned him third place in the music competition. Now, Sampson changes third and is presented in the « green » party lists Die Grünen to the next municipal elections of the Vienna City Council.

As reported by the wiwibloggs portal, the singer is the fourth candidate for Die Grünen in the Inner Stadt district. And be careful, because it has a series of chances of being chosen. In the last elections, held in 2015, the greens won ten seats on the Vienna city council, which has a total of 100 members, so the representation of « the greens » is really a minority.

« Interested in many things, like climate protection, transportation, energy and housing, in conscious cooperation in diversity. » This is how Sampson is defined on the party’s website. « The ears, eyes and hearts of the citizens of our country are increasingly opening to values and the content that has always been most precious to me, « adds his profile.

Eurovision experience

The Lisbon event in 2018 was not the only one that was attended by Cesár Sampson. The Austrian singer-songwriter had already participated as a showgirl and dancer in the staging of Bulgaria at the 2016 Festival. He also worked as a showgirl in the 2017 edition for Bulgaria. In 2018 he appeared in ‘Operación Triunfo’ to sing « Nobody but You « with the winner of that edition, Famous Oberogo.