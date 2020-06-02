The coronavirus continues to push the Euribor to zero. The main indicator of variable mortgages closes the month of May with a rise and dangerously close to zero. Specifically, the Euribor ends this month at -0.08% compared to -0.134% with which it closed in May 2019, representing an increase of 0.05%.This means that citizens who have to review their loans this month will notice an increase in their installments.

The mortgaged who have to review their loan this month will notice a slight increase in their installments. In the case of a citizen witha mortgage of 150,000 euros with an interest rate of euribor + 0.99% at 30 years will pay the next 12 months 475.77 euroscompared to 472.38 euros paid the previous month. Specifically, the increase is 3.39 euros per month or what is the same, 44.68 euros in the year as a whole.

In the case of a mortgage of 300,000 euros at 30 years with a differential of Euribor + 0.99%, the mortgaged will pay 951.53 euros per month compared to 944.77 euros that they paid before. In this case,the mortgage payment rises by 6.76 euros per month and in the whole of the year to 81.12 euros.

“It is clear that in the month of March the Euribor trend changedpushed by the Covid 19 crisis. In the following months we have seen it getting closer to zero, although for the moment it continues at negative rates. At this point, the role of the European Central Bank has been key since instead of lowering the rates at negative interests, it decided to leave them at zero, in addition to injecting more liquidity into the market with the purchase of debt. This has made buying money on the interbank market less attractive and its direct consequence is to increase the Euribor, which is actually the index that European banks use to find out how much it costs them to borrow money, “explains the director of iAhorro Mortgages, Simone Colombelli.

To find a rate above -0.1%, you have to go back to January 2017 when the main indicator of variable mortgages registered -0.095% since then and until now its data has always been lower than -0.1%. If we analyze the historical series for the months of May, we must go back to May 2016 (-0.013%) to find a higher figure than the current one. It should be remembered that in February 2016 it was the first time that the Euribor entered negative territory,“Now we can be living the same progression, but in reverse”Simone Colombelli points out.

Regarding the future movements of the Euribor, the director of Mortgages at iAhorro considers that the Euribor will continue to fluctuate very close to zero.“We do not believe that it will reach zero or positive territory in the short or medium term. In any case, we will have to wait for the next actions of the ECB and how the Covid 19 crisis unfolds. “

Good time for fixed mortgages?

After the reopening of real estate companies, the sector has begun to reactivate and gradually mortgage applications are increasing. With a Euribor scenario on the rise, could it be a good time to choose a fixed mortgage or even subrogate the variable mortgage to a fixed one? “In recent weeks we have not noticed large movements in bank offers, for the time being they remain stable. This means that both in fixed and variable mortgages you can find very attractive spreads. It is true that it seems that the Euribor will continue to rise by what to choose a fixed mortgage in cases where you are looking for more security and tranquility andfor loans of 30 or 40 years it can be a good option“, highlights Simone Colombelli.

Regarding the mortgage change, “In recent weeks we have noticed a large increase in demand for these operations.It seems that citizens increasingly dare to ask and compare mortgages to improve theirs. With the fixed rates so low that we have today it is a good time to test this option and if you find something better to change. Marrying the bank is a trend that is beginning to change in Spain, “concludes the director of Mortgages at iAhorro.

