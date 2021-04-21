The euphoric dance of the Warriors fan that fascinates the NBA

Game of the Golden State Warriors against the Dallas Mavericks in Oackland (California). The music plays and the audience lights up. But the cameras immediately capture the image of someone who is enjoying more than the rest, or so it seems. An enthusiastic Warrios fan starts moving with an out-of-the-ordinary rhythm and energy. Not even John Travolta in the best scene in Saturday Night Fever.

The video in which this double of Helen Mirror appears has been published by the sports website Bleacher Report and has become a true viral phenomenon. In just a few hours it has been shared by more than 234,000 Facebook users.

And not only that: it has also been shared on the official YouTube channel of the NBA and already has more than 28,500 views. Of course, this time with music much more appropriate to this display of movements.

As is well known, the NBA is a veritable goldmine of eccentricity. One of the dances that caused the most fury at the time was that of the one known as “Jiggly Boy”, which also, for our enjoyment, is a repeat offender.

And how can you forget the spectacular dance battle between a boy and a stadium usher during a Detroit Pistons game. Glorious.