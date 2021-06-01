The EU works on its own “Google Pay” with support for DNI, cards, passwords and more

Your driver’s license, payment cards, ID and more documentation will be on your mobile thanks to the new EU initiative.

In case there weren’t enough mobile payment platforms available today, it is very likely that soon we will have to welcome a new solution, developed directly by the European Union, and which will be available in the twenty seven member countries.

This is reflected in a report by the Financial Times, which explains the details of this initiative, whose launch appears to be imminent.

Payment cards, passwords, driver’s license, ID and more in the new “digital wallet” of the EU

According to the source, the European Union plans to present this initiative this same Wednesday, June 2. It is expected that the called “digital wallet” offer citizens the possibility of storing their passwords, as well as personal documentation, such as the DNI or driving license.

“The digital wallet would securely store payment details and passwords and allow citizens of all 27 countries to log into local government websites or pay utility bills using a single recognized identity.”

Apparently, the idea originally went through unify the digital versions of personal identification documents issued by the organizations of each member country, with the aim of facilitating access to citizens to different services that require authentication. This unification ended up giving shape to the eiDAS standard.

With this new initiative, it is planned to go further, so that the citizens of the European Union can use the documents and payment methods stored in your virtual wallet to verify your identity or make purchases, all remotely, regardless of the EU country you are in.

Beyond that, the EU intends to keep user data separate from companies, to prevent this information from being used to show targeted advertising.

Although its presentation would take place this Wednesday, June 2, the launch of the digital wallet would not take place until 2022. Its reception will depend, I am afraid, on how well the solution is implemented, and on the advantages it provides compared to other systems such as Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay.

