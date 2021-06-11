The EU will support the US in an investigation without “interference” on the origin of the covid

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the Council of Europe, Charles Michel (Photo: Thierry Monasse / .)

The European Union is ready to support the request of the US Government to investigate the origin of the coronavirus again. This is one of the points contained in the draft of the joint declaration of the bilateral summit with the United States that will take place next week, according to El País.

The Biden Administration has asked for a second analysis of how the pandemic originated, after the Intelligence report that cast doubt on the official version. This turn represents an institutional support for the US position.

The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, have confirmed this support in a press conference prior to the G7 summit that will begin this Friday in the United Kingdom.

The world has the right to know what exactly happened Charles Michel, President of the European Council

“The world has the right to know exactly what happened to draw the lessons and we support all efforts to achieve this transparency and know the truth,” said Michel. “Researchers need full access to what is necessary to really find the origin of this pandemic”, has defended von der Leyen.

Without ruling out the laboratory leak

Although changes may occur in the draft, it refers to the fact that a large part of the delegations of the EU countries share doubts about the first report, carried out in China by experts from the World Health Organization (WHO).

This is a question that has already been put on the table by a group of scientists from American universities through a joint statement. These experts ruled out totally rejecting the hypothesis that the covid had not escaped from a Wuhan laboratory.

“We ask for progress in phase 2 of a study on the origin of covid-19 that is …

