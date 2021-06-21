The EU will investigate Google for possible monopoly in the advertising market

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, could face one of the biggest penalties in its history. The European Union will investigate the company for monopolistic practices in relation to its online advertising business, according to ..

European Union antitrust regulators will begin an investigation into Google’s advertising business at the end of the year. Specifically, they will investigate monopolistic practices against advertisers, media publishers, intermediaries and competitors, depending on the source.

According to data from eMarketer, Google keeps 27.5% of global advertising spending, while spending on search ads is 57%. Although the figures are not so alarming, competitors say that the company uses various platforms and services so that advertisers, irretrievably, depend on them and leave the competition out. For example, online media use Google technology to sell online advertising on their websites and applications.

16% of Google’s profits come from online advertising. In 2019, the company brought in $ 147 billion with your AdTech business. Most of the profits were obtained by advertising displayed on Google’s own platforms, such as YouTube, Gmail, or its search engine.

Google and its record of sanctions for abuse of power in the European Union

It is not the first time that Google has faced sanctions imposed by the European Union in relation to the monopolistic practices of its products and services. In the last 10 years, the European Union has fined Google with more than 8 billion euros for antitrust practices by blocking rivals in sectors such as online commerce, its optional Android system and online advertising.

In the last week, France has fined Google for its dominant position in the online advertising market. The French Competition Authority found that the company carried out practices that prevented websites and applications from selling their advertising space to other advertising companies. The fine, which amounts to 220 million euros, has been accepted by Google. The multinational confirmed that it would also modify some of its methods used for the advertising business.

