The EU will force multinationals to publish how much taxes they pay in each country

The governments of the European Union and the European Parliament have reached a political agreement on Tuesday to demand greater transparency from multinationals, which they will force to publish their profits and how much taxes they pay in each country of the bloc and in those jurisdictions that are part of the European list of tax havens.

The measure, which will affect all those European companies or subsidiaries of foreign companies that have a consolidated net turnover of at least 750 million euros per year, will require multinationals to make public data such as the number of employees, their income, their profit or loss before taxes, taxes paid and net profits.

All this information will have to be individual for each country of the European Union and also when the company operates in a jurisdiction included in the ‘black’ and ‘gray’ lists of tax havens in the EU. For the rest of the world, business groups will be able to present the information in aggregate form.

The geographical scope of the measure has been precisely the point that has divided the negotiators of the European Parliament and the member states, represented by the government of Portugal as the rotating presidency of the EU.

“Although we strongly regret that the Council (the countries) rejected a country-by-country publication on a global scale, the agreement reached is an important step towards greater fiscal transparency and includes a series of improvements,” the PSOE MEP Ibán García, one of the two negotiators of the European Parliament.

The agreement, in any case, includes a review clause according to which it may be modified …

