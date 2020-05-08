TheEuropean Comissionhas asked this Friday pextend until June 15 the temporary closure of the borderoutside the European Union that the Schengen countries agreed to in March to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Border management is the exclusive competence of the States and thereforeBrussels calls for coordinated actionto extend the term of the temporary suspension of entry into European soil, something that is taken for granted by the Member States before the current veto expires on May 15.

The block limited the entrances to the common space on March 16and since then it only allows “strictly necessary” travel, for example to repatriate Europeans blocked in third countries.

The Community Executive did not welcome the first closures of internal borders by some EU countries, such asSpain or France, to contain the spread of the virus, but did propose this external closure and now advocates a gradual and measured withdrawal of restrictions.

The health situation remains “fragile”Despite the fact that several member countries have launched the first phase to relax confinement, Brussels believes that this context “requires the maintenance of the measures adopted at the external borders to reduce the risk” that travel will increase the spread of virus by the EU.

“The lifting of travel restrictions must be progressive”, the Commission insists in a statement issued after Interior Commissioner Ylva Johansson conveyed the proposal to EU interior ministers in a videoconference.

Restoring Schengen before opening the EU abroad

“We need a phased and coordinated approach.Restoring the normal functioning of free movement within the Schengen area will be our first objective as soon as the health situation allows it, “said the Commissioner, for whom it is necessary” to gradually end the restrictions “that limit movement between countries of the EU.

The guidelines Brussels sent to capitals last month insist on gradually reopening internal bordersas soon as the health situation allows,following epidemiological criteria and based on a common strategy and protocols among partner countries.

In any case, the Community Executive defends that lControls at internal borders “should begin to rise” gradually andcoordinated “before restrictions at the external borders can be relaxed in a second phase.” A total of 13 EU countries – including Spain – and two more partners in the Schengen area also keep their internal borders closed.

