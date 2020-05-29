The flags of the United Kingdom and the EU at the headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium.

The Twenty-seven countries of the European Union will analyze this Friday the crisis unleashed in Hong Kong after China’s plans to impose a new national security law for the autonomous territory and they will study how to respond to Beijing’s increasingly assertive strategy in the international order.

The European diplomacy led by the High Representative, Josep Borrell, advocates discussing the issue with member states and setting a position on the reform that limits freedoms in Hong Kong, but, nevertheless, maintains prudence and defends that First you have to see how the Chinese regime plans to apply said law.

In the community capital there have been contacts with China since the beginning of the crisis due to the new law on citizen security that Beijing wants to impose on the territory. “We were informed in Beijing and through diplomacy in Brussels and from that very first moment we expressed that the law went against International Law and the status of Hong Kong. We warned that it was a bad idea “, has pointed out a senior EU official.

The European bloc also maintains a direct line with the United Kingdom, a privileged actor in relation to a territory that was its colony until 1997, when it ceded sovereignty to China. London has already spoken out against the latest events and criticizes that the reform limits the liberties of its former colony and calls into question the principle of “one country, two systems.”

The new law criminalizes sedition, treason, separatism and foreign interference and could lead, for the first time, to the opening of offices of Chinese security agencies in Hong Kong. The reform, introduced as an annex to the Basic Law –considered the Hong Kong Constitution– does not require the approval of the local Parliament.

Chinese President Xi Jinping votes in favor of Hong Kong security law

In public, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, said this week after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, that Beijing must respect the autonomy of the enclave, which is included in international law.

Likewise, Borrell has insisted that China must allow the autonomy of the territory and the principle of “one country, two systems”. The pact by which China obtained sovereignty over Hong Kong provides for the maintenance for 50 years of a series of freedoms that are not guaranteed in mainland China.

EU-CHINA AGENDA

The relationship with China and the design of the agenda for the coming years are the backdrop for the meeting of European foreign ministers, so the meeting will serve to prepare the EU-China summit scheduled for this autumn in the German city. from Leipzig.

Ahead of the summit, the community bloc is working on an agenda that defines its approach to Beijing for the coming years and that puts “black on white” aspects of a relationship that “has many faces”. That is why the Twenty-Seven meeting will not be limited to just a debate on the latest political developments in the country, but specific policies may be discussed. “There is a close relationship with China on many fronts, but on other issues we have big problems,” supports European height.

Borrell advocates that the EU “strengthen” its strategy towards the Asian giant and make it clear that relations between the two are based on “trust, transparency and reciprocity”, something that the High Representative himself acknowledges is not always the case.

