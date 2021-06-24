The EU wants an emergency kit for cyberattacks

06/24/2021 at 10:11 AM CEST

SPORT.es

The European Commission has announced plans to build a Joint Cyber ​​Unit to deal with large-scale cyber attacks. Recent incidents of critical service ransomware in Ireland and the United States have “focused minds,” the commission said. He argued that cyberattacks were a threat to national securityas incidents in Europe increased from 432 in 2019 to 756 in 2020.

A dedicated team of multinational cyber experts will be rapidly deployed to European countries during serious attacks, he said. Launching the proposals, European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas said last month’s attack on US fuel supplies it was “he” nightmare scenario that we have to prepare against “.

Last month, a cybercriminal gang called Darkside coerced the Colonial Pipeline to disconnect for almost a week, causing panic-based shopping and fuel shortage.