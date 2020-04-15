BRUSSELS, APR 15 (.) – The European Union’s next long-term budget should be used to promote economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic, officials at the Brussels-based bloc’s institutions said on Wednesday.

The leader of the EU leaders, the President of the European Council Charles Michel, said that the 27 heads of state and government of the bloc will discuss during a summit to be held by videoconference on April 23 the reformulation of the plans for the budget set of 2021-27.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said: “The next European budget has to be the European response to the coronavirus crisis.”

He also added that the budget will have to mobilize “huge investments” in the first one, two or three years.

(Information from Gabriela Baczynska, Robin Emmott, Kate Abnett; translated by Tomás Cobos)