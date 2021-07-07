The EU Santboiana unveils with enthusiasm the Centennial roadmap

07/07/2021 at 6:30 PM CEST

Unió Esportiva Santboiana officially presented the Centennial project for the 2021/2022 season at the Old Estrella Damm Factory.

Through the figure of Mr. Trino Puig, President of the Centennial Commission, the dean has explained the main commemorative events that will take place next campaign.

On a cultural level, The Santboiana EU is working to produce a historical book about the club, a photographic exhibition and an audiovisual documentary with the dean’s career.

Regarding the social aspect, The club will organize a Meeting of former players, as well as different recognitions to people from the club.

And in the sports field, Santboiana will work to promote the world of women and rugby, the development of the Training Camp, a Veterans Tournament, a Gathering of Schools and International Training, an international U-23 duel and the Centennial Party.

The president, Miquel Martínez, explains to the authorities the history of some trophies

| JORDI RAMOS

On the other hand, the club’s artistic designer, Jordi Elias, has been able to unveil the new shirt that all the dean’s teams will wear next season.

A new clothing clearly inspired by the territory and landscape of Sant Boi de Llobregat. Elias has also explained the new logo that will preside over the club’s Centennial.

Authorities on the spot

The event had the presence and the words on the stage of the Government Delegate in Catalonia, Mrs. Teresa Cunillera; the mayor of Sant Boi, Mrs. Lluïsa Moret; the Sports Deputy of the Barcelona Provincial Council, Mr. David Escudé; the Director of the Consell Català de l’Esport, Mr. Aleix Villatoro.

The President of the Catalan Rugby Federation, Mr. Ignasi Planas; the Director and Secretary of SA Damm, Mr. Ramon Agenjo, and the President of the Santboiana EU, Mr. Miquel Martínez.

To the act Only the appointed institutional representatives, sponsors and the press have been able to attend due to the capacity limitation imposed by the COVID regulations..