The EU restricts the use of two pesticides harmful to bees

05/06/2021 at 8:54 PM CEST

European justice has backed the EU’s decision to restrict the use of two controversial pesticides because of the damage they cause to bees. The multinational Bayer, owner of these products, has expressed its displeasure at the ruling, while environmentalists applaud the decision.

The Court of Justice of the European Union (TEU) has rejected this Thursday the appeal filed by the German pharmaceutical company Bayer against the restrictions that the European Commission imposed on the use of insecticides clothianidin and imidacloprid due to the risks they pose to bees.

The ruling of the Luxembourg court is final and confirms a previous ruling of the General Court of the EU, the first instance, which in May 2018 already endorsed the limits that Brussels legislated on the use of these two pesticides and a third, thiamethoxam, produced by Syngenta.

The decision was only appealed to the higher court of the TEU by the German group, referring only to clothianidin and imidacloprid. However, the Court of Justice has dismissed his appeal and endorsed the limits that the European Commission imposed in 2013 after analyzing the scientific arguments provided in this regard by the European Food Safety Agency (EFSA).

That year, Brussels prohibited their unprofessional use outdoors or indoors and any use as seed or soil treatment for the following cereals, when sown from January to June: barley, millet, oats, rice, rye, sorghum, tritical and wheat.

The decision also prohibited any foliar treatment of barley, millet, oats, rice, rye, sorghum, tritical and wheat and its use as seed treatment, soil or foliar application, except for uses in greenhouses and foliar treatments after the flowering, for a hundred crops, including rapeseed, soybeans, sunflower and corn.

Bayer and Sygenta took this decision to the European Justice, which in a first ruling dismissed their appeals, considering that the risks indicated by EFSA justified “that all three substances had ceased to meet the approval criteria& rdquor; and that the prohibition “was the only way to guarantee the useful effect of the applied restriction & rdquor; to your approval.

This verdict has been confirmed this Thursday in a new sentence in which the European Justice dismisses Bayer’s appeal, which were based on alleged errors of interpretation in the previous sentence and on an application of the precautionary measures that the German group considered incorrect.

Opposing reactions

A spokesperson for Bayer was disappointed for the verdict and defended the safety of the products, which continue to be used in other regions by applying the appropriate risk reduction measures.

“The verdict seems to give the (European) Commission almost carte blanche to review existing approvals in the face of the slightest evidence, which doesn’t even have to be new scientific data,” said the spokesman.

Instead, conservation entities have expressed their satisfaction. “The Court of Justice has reaffirmed that the protection of nature and people’s health takes precedence over mere financial interests of the powerful multinationals & rdquor ;, declared Greenpeace legal strategist Andrea Carta.

To protect bees, the Commission has set targets to reduce the use of chemical pesticides in the EU by 50% and to reduce the use of fertilizers by 20% by 2030.

