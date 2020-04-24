European Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier lamented on Friday the lack of progress in negotiations on the future relationship with the United Kingdom, interrupted for weeks by the crisis of the new coronavirus.

“We need real progress before June if we want to reach an agreement at the height of our economic interdependence and geographic proximity by the end of the year,” Barnier said at a press conference after a second round of negotiations.

The United Kingdom left the European Union (EU) on January 31, but continues to respect European rules and continues within the European single market and customs union until December 31, while negotiating its future relationship with its former partners.

However, by June 30, both must decide whether to extend the transition period and therefore the negotiations, although “for the moment, the British government has indicated that it will refuse to extend[lo]”Barnier said.

“The UK cannot refuse to broaden the transition and at the same time slow down discussions on important areas,” the European negotiator lamented, citing fishing, unfair competition or governance of the deal.

On the sensitive issue of access by European ships to British waters, Barnier confirmed that the United Kingdom has not yet submitted a proposal for a legal text, despite the fact that both parties promised to reach an agreement on the issue by July.

And “if there is no agreement on fishing, there will be no trade agreement. It is as simple as this. I think the United Kingdom has received the message,” said the French official, who has already negotiated the divorce agreement currently in force.

In the event of an agreement not being reached, the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO) would be applied to the trade relationship between the two, which translates into higher tariffs and the reintroduction of customs barriers.

In a context of coronavirus crisis, the director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, urged not to “add” more pressure to this “unprecedented uncertainty”, calling for an extension of the negotiation period.