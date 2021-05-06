The EU, “ready to discuss” the lifting of patents for covid-19 vaccines

Ursula Von Der Leyen, last January, in an appearance at the European Commission, in Brussels. (Photo: JOHANNA GERON via Getty Images)

The president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, has assured that the European Union is “ready to discuss” the lifting of the vaccine patent, according to France Presse, after knowing the US decision to support their release temporarily.

“The EU is ready to discuss any proposal that addresses the crisis effectively and pragmatically. We are ready to discuss how the US proposal can achieve this goal, ”said Ursula von der Leyen. In addition, it has appealed to all vaccine producing countries to allow exports “immediately”, adds the aforementioned agency.

Von der Leyen made these statements by videoconference, at the opening of the conference on “The State of the Union”, which is organized every year in Florence (Italy).

