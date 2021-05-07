The EU proposes to ease travel restrictions. Time to buy tourist stocks?

Through a statement, the The European Commission advocated on Monday to allow entry to the European Union (EU) “not only to all people from countries with a good epidemiological situation, but also to all people who have received the last recommended dose of a vaccine authorized by the EU.” In addition, it contemplates including those sera included in the list of emergency uses of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The proposal seeks to reactivate mobility and tourism, but does not propose an opening “without conditions”. For its implementation, it must first be analyzed this Tuesday at a technical level and will be debated by the ambassadors of the Twenty-seven. In any case, it is the national governments, represented in the Council of the EU, who make the decisions about their borders and could demand other measures upon arrival at their destination, such as completing quarantine or carrying out a diagnostic test.

Brussels wants member states to allow entry into the EU to “those who have received, at least 14 days before arrival, the last recommended dose of a vaccine that has received authorization “from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), that is, Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Jannsen.” This should be facilitated once the Digital Green Certificate comes into operation “, they have stated, put that the document would allow citizens “to be able to demonstrate their vaccination status.”

Is there an opportunity in the sector?

Faced with this new situation, which will take some time to take place, the market has already begun to discount a good scenario for the listed tourism sector. In the Ibex 35, there are four companies such as IAG (Iberia), Amadeus, Aena and Meliá Hotels related, in one way or another, to tourism. Outside the Ibex 35 there are other shares of companies closely linked to this sector such as NH Hoteles or eDreams ODIGEO.

The actions that have taken this news the best have been those of IAG, since there is a weekly increase of 2.38% and an annual revaluation of 32.27%. Aena has risen 2% during the week, although so far this year it has only risen 3.8%. Meliá rises strongly in 2021 with 20.5% and 1.2% in the week. Amadeus is the ‘ugly duckling’ among these companies, losing 4.3% so far this year. NH rises 13% in 2021 and eDreams Odigeo 14.9%, although both stocks are trading down during the week.

How are they for technical analysis? Are they giving entry signals? According to the technical indicators of Investment Strategies, which score the actions based on parameters such as the trend, the moment, the volume and the range of amplitude or volatility, the actions of the tourism sector that are better at this moment are Meliá Hotels that looks a score of eight out of ten thanks to its uptrend both in the short and long term, its long-term volume and its positive total momentum, Aena has a seven, eDreams Odigeo a 6.5, IAG and NH show a six and Amadeus a five.

“Meliá Hotels manages to consolidate in the very short term above its simple moving average of 40 periods or in the medium term, approaching the resistance of 7.40 euros per share, current annual highs and, exceeding it, would enable purchases to update upward targets towards the area of ​​8.40 euros per share ”, explains Investment Strategies analyst José Antonio González.

“Aena manages to recover positions in the very short term, a movement supported by a rebound in contracting activity, and activation of buy signals in price oscillators. In this sense, the price is close to the projected medium-term resistance zone of around 150.7 / 148.6 euros per share ”, he argues.

For his part, the independent analyst Antonio Espín highlights Amadeus. “The pandemic is over and it has the last blows. Meliá, Amadeus, IAG, Aena … all these values ​​are potentially attractive. Amadeus can be a very interesting value to take positions there, as close to 57 as possible. Stop at 54. Potential for it to exceed 70. It is a very interesting value, but in the support area “.

The graph of sectorial indices such as the Stoxx Europe 600 Travel & Leisure also invites you to take positions in leading companies such as Ryanair, Accor, Easy Jet, Carnival or Lufthansa, to name some of the 17 companies that make up this index.