The EU is open to dialogue on the suspension of patents on covid-19 vaccines

The President of the United States, Joe biden, announced yesterday that it supports lifting the protection of the intellectual property of vaccines against covid-19. Ursula von der Leyen sees more urgent that exports be allowed

This morning Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EC, reported that Europe is open to debating Biden’s proposal on the suspension of patents of these vaccines. The president made these statements during the inauguration of the conference The State of the Union, which is being held these days in Florence (Italy)

Specifically, the president has indicated by videoconference that the EC is willing to take into consideration “any proposal to address the crisis effectively and pragmatically ”and announced that a call will be made shortly“ to all vaccine-producing countries to allow the export and avoid measures that interrupt supply chains ”.

Successful vaccinations in the EU

In addition, he described the vaccination campaign in Europe as a success and said that “so far, they have been distributed around 200 million doses“Within the EU that” they are sufficient to vaccinate more than half of the European adult population at least once and that “neither China nor Russia even come close to these figures.

He has advanced that in Europe the objective of “administering sufficient doses so that 70% of European adults have been vaccinated in July” will be reached, and explained that “the United States has a similar objective”, which shows “how much they have been aligned the vaccination campaigns of both countries ”.

The president has also indicated that the EU “is the main exporter of vaccines around the world and that until now, “more than 200 million doses of vaccines produced in Europe have been sent to the rest of the planet”.

Europe is the only democratic region in the world that exports vaccines on a large scale

In fact, “Europe exports almost as many vaccines as it delivers to its own citizens. To be clear, Europe is the only democratic region in the world that exports vaccines on a large scale ”, he asserted.

Reporting of opportunisms

Von der leyen He also denounced that “others have tried to take advantage of a difficult situation for geopolitical gains” and added that “if the virus continues to spread in India or Africa, Brazil or Russia, it is a serious risk for all of us. It is the breeding ground for variants. We know that no one is safe until we are all safe. “

He insisted that “Europe has shown that a union of democracies can deliver results in times of crisis. For its own citizens. And for the rest of the world ”.

During her appearance, the President also announced that the EU is close to signing a new contract with BioNTech-Pfizer for 1.8 billion doses of vaccines between the end of the year and 2023.

