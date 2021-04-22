The EU grants 26.5 million euros to eleven projects of Spanish centers

Links between obesity and pancreatic cancer, the growing threat of viruses from wildlife, brain-inspired neural network computer chips, and new ways architects will design the buildings of the future. These are some of the investigations that will receive funding in the call Advanced Grant, of the European Research Council (ERC).

In total, this body will allocate 507 million euros to 209 projects of European scientists. Eleven of these investigations will be carried out in Spain and will have financing of 26.5 million euros over five years.

Glad to see more women apply for and win these prestigious grants

Mariya Gabriel, European Commissioner for Innovation and Research

Mariya gabriel, European Commissioner for Innovation and Research has expressed satisfaction with the increase in the participation of women in these high-level research projects. “I am pleased to see more women apply for and win these prestigious grants,” she said.

According to the ERC in a statement, the researchers have presented 22% of the proposals on this occasion and have achieved the 23% of grants. “Since the beginning of the Horizon 2020 program, the proportion of women among researchers who were granted these grants has increased steadily, going from around 10% in 2014 to more than 22% in 2020,” reiterates the agency .

In the case of Spain, only one of the eleven grants awarded is led by a woman. Is about Miranda lubbers, a researcher at the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB) who has been chosen for her PATCHWORK project, A networked scientific approach for social cohesion in European societies.

In addition to strengthening Europe’s knowledge base, the new research projects will also lead to the creation of around 1,900 new Job positions for postdoctoral fellows, doctoral students and other research staff, indicates the European body.

Selected Spanish Research



GAPT Geometric Analysis and Potential Theory (PE1): Xavier Tolsa, UAB.

SuperFlat Interactions, Superconductivity, Catalysis and Topology In Flat Bands (PE3) B. Andrei Bernevig, DIPC-EHU.

CLIPOFF-CHEM Clip-off Chemistry: Design and Synthesis of New Materials via Programmable Disassembly of Reticular Materials (PE5): Daniel Maspoch, ICN2.

ALiEN Autonomous Linguistic Emergence in neural Networks (PE6) Marco Baroni, UPF.

CausT Monte-Carlo Determination of Causation in Turbulence (PE8) Javier Jimenez, UPM.

ICoMICS Individual and Collective Migration of the Immune Cellular System (PE8): Jose Manuel Garcia Aznar, Unize.

TODENZE Opening the pathway towards dendritic zeolites (PE8) David serrano, IMDEA Energia

EVADER Experimental Virology for Assessing Disease Emergence Risks (LS8) Rafael Sanjuan Verdeguer, UV.

LUNG-BIOREPAIR Engineering a lung bacteria to treat idiopatic lung fibrosis and other non-infectious lung diseases (LS9): Luis Serrano, CRG.

MULTIPREV A Multi-Theory Multi-Method Approach for Preventing and Reducing Radicalization leading to Violence (SH3): Angel Gomez, UNED.

PATCHWORK A Network Science Approach to Social Cohesion in European Societies (SH3): Miranda lubbers, UAB.

