The EU gives the green light to Spain’s recovery plan and unlocks the first 9,000 million

The ministers of Economy and Finance of the European Union (Ecofin) have approved this Tuesday the Spanish reform and investment plan designed by the Government to be able to access aid from the EU’s anti-crisis fund. In practice, this agreement involves the unlocking of the first 9,000 million euros, which should arrive this July in the form of an advance. This was confirmed this Tuesday by Vice President Nadia Calviño.

“Good news, green light from ministers to the first twelve national recovery plans. EU funding will soon be able to start flowing to finance reforms and investments, now it’s time to put them in place quickly and appropriately ”, wrote the economic vice-president of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, when announcing the adoption through his profile on Twitter.

Spain is responsible for some 140,000 million euros of the recovery fund of 800,000 million with which the EU wants to lift European economies out of the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and at the same time accelerate the green and digital transitions.

For the moment, the Government has only requested the 69,500 million that will arrive in the form of transfers and has left the part of loans to be repaid for later.

The Spanish plan will receive 19,000 million euros from the recovery fund in 2021 and will have to unlock new sections every six months as the Government meets a series of objectives and milestones agreed with the European Commission. The figure is lower than the 27,000 million that had been included as an estimate in the General Budgets for this year.

