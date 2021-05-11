The EU claims compensation from AstraZeneca in addition to the delivery of all doses

A nurse shows a dose of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine (Photo: SOPA Images SOPA Images / LightRocket via Gett)

The European Union has requested this Tuesday before the Belgian courts that the pharmaceutical company AztraZeneca be ordered to pay an amount yet to be determined for the “damages” caused to the Twenty-seven with the delay in the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine, in a second lawsuit that joins the civil case started weeks ago to demand the urgent delivery of the pending doses.

The European Commission, which has gone to the ordinary courts after failing to get the laboratory to comply with what was signed in a friendly manner, thus launches a second judicial process to try to force the delivery of the 300 million doses signed with AstraZeneca no later than September .

The lawyers of the Community Executive have defended in the public hearing held this Tuesday the urgency to resolve this matter “in light of its impact on human lives, on fundamental freedoms and on the vaccination campaign.”

AstraZeneca’s defense, for its part, has questioned whether the case should be resolved urgently since the European Union has managed to obtain supplies through other different laboratories that allow it to have a reserve “largely sufficient for its population” .

The Belgian Justice will hold a first hearing on May 26 to examine the emergency procedure with which Brussels claimed all the contracted doses immediately, although it will have a month to make the final decision, according to legal sources.

In parallel, the lawyers representing the Community Executive and the Member States have presented a second demand for the Justice to rule on the merits of the matter, which implies precautionary measures to demand the delivery of doses and access to confidential information, and also a compensation …

