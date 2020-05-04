The European Commission (EC) today gave France the green light to provide € 7 billion in aid to Air France, which consists of a state guarantee to acquire financing and a shareholder loan to provide urgent liquidity to the company hit by the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure was approved within the time frame on State aid promoted as a result of this crisis, the EC said in a statement.

EC Executive Vice President for Competition, Margrethe Vestager, stated that the aviation industry is “important in terms of jobs and connectivity”, and that Air France also played an “essential role in the repatriation of citizens and in the transportation of medical equipment. “

Air France, with a fleet of more than 300 planes, belongs to the Air France-KLM group, in which the French state has a stake, the EFE news agency reported.

Given the reduction of its services due to the travel restrictions imposed by the pandemic and the consequent “high losses” suffered, France notified the EC of the aid to mitigate the negative effects of the coronavirus and demonstrated that it would not be possible to obtain liquidity in the markets due to other media.

Regarding the guarantees backed by the State, France sent an individual notification because the guarantee “provides greater loan coverage” (90%) than under the French general guarantee scheme approved by the Commission on March 21 (70 %).

The EC concluded that the state guarantee is “in line” with the conditions of the state aid time frame during the coronavirus crisis.

That is, the premium guarantee is going to be increased to promote a quick refund, the guarantee will be granted no later than December 31, the loan backed by the guarantee cannot exceed 4,000 million euros, the maximum duration of the The guarantee is 6 years and will not cover more than 90% of the loan and that Air France was not in difficulties before January 31.

Regarding the loan to shareholders, the EC, one of the seven bodies that shapes the European Union, found that it is in line with community rules and is a “specific” measure to “remedy a serious disturbance in the economy French. “

The Commission considered that, in the absence of public support, Air France “was probably at risk of bankruptcy”.

Vestager also praised that France has announced plans on certain green policies in relation to Air France, and recalled that each member state is free to “design measures in line with its political objectives and EU rules.”

