The EU accepted that “there is a possible link” between the AstraZeneca vaccine and clots

Photo: Kai Försterling / EFE

The drug regulator of the European Union considered this Wednesday that there is a “possible link” between the vaccine against Covid-19 by AstraZeneca and the unusual cases of clots in people who have received it, but again endorsed that the benefits of the drug outweigh the risks.

The decision comes after 62 reports of brain thrombi and 24 of splanchnic vein thrombosis were analyzed among more than 25 million people who received the vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) considered that unusual clots with low blood platelets should be included as side effects “Very rare” of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“A plausible explanation for the combination of blood clots and low platelets is an immune response, leading to a condition similar to that sometimes seen in heparin-treated patients.”said the EMA.

Emer Cooke, director of the EMA, said the agency and its safety committee (PRAC) would continue to study the drug and all vaccines approved in the European Union.

“The EMA’s expert committee on drug safety has confirmed that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing Covid-19 generally outweigh the risks of side effects,” Cooke said at a press conference.

The EMA noted that so far no specific risk factors had been detected, although it indicated that most of the cases had been registered in women under 60 years of age.

