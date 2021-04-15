The .eu 2021 Web Awards start on April 15, 2021!

The submission period for applications for the eighth edition of the Web Awards .eu is now open and will run until August 5, 2021

The .eu Web Awards are an online competition created to distinguish websites that have a good image, excellent content and a high level of security.

Anyone who is eligible under the Web Awards standards, including domain name holders, can name their favorite .eu, .ею or .ευ website.

“We are delighted to continue the tradition of the .eu Web Awards and to launch the eighth edition today. With more than 1,200 nominees and nearly 35,000 votes collected in the last seven years, we believe that the Web Awards represent a great opportunity for .eu domain name holders show their websites. Also this year, we are excited to add a sixth category, “THE BEST OF .ею or .ευ”, which will highlight the multilingualism that exists in cyberspace, “he says. Giovanni Seppia, EURid’s Director of External Relations.

The 18 finalists (three per category) will be announced on August 16, 2021 and will be invited to the .eu Web Awards gala in September 2021, where the six winners will be announced, one per category.

The winners will receive a prestigious prize package, which includes a billboard advertising campaign at Brussels Airport for three months, a personalized video for promotional purposes produced by EURid and a personalized trophy.

Visit webawards.eurid.eu to submit your nomination and vote for the best .eu, .ею and .ευ websites of the moment.

About EURid

EURid is the non-profit organization that manages the .eu, .ею and .ευ top-level domains, as a result of a tender process and corresponding appointment by the European Commission. EURid works with more than 700 accredited domain registrars. Since 2013, EURid has been certified to the ISO27001 security standard as part of its ongoing commitment to data security. EURid is also registered in the EU Environmental Eco-management and Audit System (EMAS) as an expression of its environmental commitment. EURid is headquartered in Diegem (Belgium) and regional offices in Pisa (Italy), Prague (Czech Republic) and Stockholm (Sweden).

More information at: www.eurid.eu.

