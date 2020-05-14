Related news

The volatility unleashed by the emergence of the coronavirus has had an award for eToro. The investment and social social trading ’platform has closed the first four months of the year with a 427% increase in new registrations compared to the numbers registered last year. With this rise, already has 13 million customers worldwide.

One of the drivers of this drastic increase in investors in eToro has been the implantation of zero commissions for operations with shares in the European market. This campaign was launched in the region at the beginning of the year, when there was nothing to foresee that this 2020 would be that of the Great Seclusion, and it is expected to be able to extend it to Asia “very soon”, as explained by the investment firm. In the US we will have to wait until “the end of this year”.

In addition to this campaign, the extreme volatility of the markets In recent months, it has encouraged many investors to get closer to the investment products offered by the eToro catalog, where in addition to shares, there are derivatives such as commodity futures, currencies, cryptocurrencies and other more complex ones such as contracts for difference (CFD).

Avalanche of ‘newbies’

The strong increase in registrations registered by the British platform registered in Cyprus has occurred to a greater or lesser extent in the industry as a whole. As Invertia already said, this circumstance had been occurring since the emergence of the coronavirus in Europe and the consequent volatility of the market. So much so that some brokers have been forced to even establish waiting lists.

This avalanche of clients is born in the search of many investors of ‘trading’ opportunities, hedges and new or complementary strategies to try to reap profits between the strong price swings of the most traditional assets. In this sense, the prominence of Spanish investors has grown, to the point that eToro’s activity in the country already represents 3.2% of its global business and 7% in the Europe region.

More interest in investment

The CEO and co-founder of eToro, Yoni Assia, explained that “the volatility of the market, induced by the coronavirus, has been a central issue for the media around the world and has brought the issue of investment more and more to people’s radars” In this sense, it also underlines that the increase in operations is attributed “to both new and existing users”.

This irruption of new investors is what has led the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and other international supervisors to alert of risks that the markets carry in these times of “unprecedented” uncertainties. In this sense, 75% of retail investors who trade CFDs on eToro suffer losses, as indicated by the warning that the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) requires to collect on its website.

The general director for Iberia of the platform, Tali Salomon, explained that “in the last four months, we have increased new investors in Spain by 70%, with a notable increase in customers who use our platform to trade in real shares ”. A circumstance that directly links to the zero commission campaign.

