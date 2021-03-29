the Ethereum fractal you have to see

Compartir

Ethereum’s price in recent years has even surpassed that of Bitcoin, making it the most bullish cryptocurrency among the top three assets. But a fractal brewing in altcoin could produce an incredibly bearish result if history repeats itself.

Here’s a closer look at the bearish cryptocurrency chart fractal potentially warning of a reversal, and the before and after you have to see to believe.

Ethereum Fractal Says Bull Market Is Over For Major Altcoins

Ethereum’s price has long skyrocketed alongside Bitcoin, but ever since it surpassed $ 2,000 per Ether token, the top-ranked altcoins have been struggling with resistance ever since.

Crypto analysts are divided on whether the price action is bullish or bearish. One theory claims that the recent retest of the altcoin’s old all-time high presents a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” for those who missed the initial rally.

Other analysts are not so sure. One cryptocurrency trader in particular has discovered a fractal in Ethereum’s price action, which looks a lot like a more widespread version of the 2017 bull market breakout.



2019 and 2020 price action is an extended fractal of the last bullish breakout | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

The price action preceding the 2021 breakout looks a lot like the price action during 2019 and 2020 that caused the cryptocurrency to skyrocket to current prices. However, it is what comes next that has to be seen to be believed.

Are fractals something to fear, or do they fail more than they follow?

All crypto bull rallies finally come to an end and the bears regain control. The problem is that the fractal that a crypto trader found could indicate that this is exactly what is about to happen with the Ethereum price action.

After hitting a powerful resistance, after around $ 1,400 per ETH, the altcoin corrected and fell into an extended and painful bear market. With the previous price action matching current patterns so well, albeit a much more widespread version, could another bearish phase follow soon?



What followed, however, was a multi-year bear market in cryptocurrencies | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

Fractals, while scary to watch take shape, often fail and have earned more of a fabled reputation among the crypto community than fact.

Things are very different this time, the most significant is the amount of spike that happened in Ethereum before the peak hit.

Back then, Bitcoin outperformed as well, and few in the cryptocurrency space would care that the current bull market in the major cryptocurrency is close to ending.

Still, the similarities are enough to take precautions if you have the altcoin.

Featured Image from Pixabay, Charts from TradingView.com