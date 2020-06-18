While ‘The Eternals‘Marvel Studios managed to finish its production before the arrival of the pandemic, it seems that some touches will soon arrive for the expected UCM movie. In an Instagram post, Salma Hayek, one of the cast members, hinted that they will soon return to the set to polish some detail or shoot additional scenes.

It must be said that reshoots are usually common in large productions at Marvel Studios, as it is a way of guaranteeing product quality. These usually occur after initial test projections have taken place, time to clearly see possible improvements to the tape.

Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden lead the film’s cast as Thena and Ikaris, along with Kumail Nanjianicomo Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayekcomo Ajak, Lia McHughcomo Sprite, Don Leecomo Gilgamesh, Gemma Chancomo Sersan Black Knight.

Created by Jack Kirby in 1976, The Eternals are a fictional race of superhumans who appear in comics from the American Marvel Comics. They have been described as a separate branch of the evolutionary process that created intelligent life on Earth. The original instigators of this process, the alien race of the Celestials, meant to be the protectors of Earth, leading to the inevitable war against their destructive counterparts, the Deviants.

Chlo Zhao (‘The Rider’) is directing the film which features a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. After several delays, the premiere in the United States is scheduled for February 12, 2021 in the USA, the same week as in theaters in our country.

In an interview at CCXP in late 2019, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed that the next film will completely change and affect the entire UCM, in addition to giving us an idea of ​​what we can expect from the plot and characters. from the movie:

« The Eternals is an epic that spans 7,000 years of human history, has cosmic overtones and changes everything we know about the UCM. It is ambitious and takes us … from today to Mesopotamia, to all kinds of places and time periods It really doesn’t feel like anything we’ve done before. «

When asked about the inclusion of the Celestials and the Deviants, the executive confirmed that both alien races will be in the movie, with the Celestials established as a very important part of the plot:

« We will see the Celestials in their full, true, and enormous power. The Deviants are also in the movie. The Deviants, in comic mythology, were extremely important to the Celestials … We will see Deviants who are unlike anything. we’ve seen in the comics. This is a new form of Deviants. «